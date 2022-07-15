Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $125.07, but opened at $128.84. Jacobs Engineering Group shares last traded at $124.17, with a volume of 147 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,406,000 after buying an additional 258,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

