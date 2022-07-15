James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.20.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.