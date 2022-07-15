Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

CNC stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

