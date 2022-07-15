Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.00.

KRTX stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,106,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,563. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,056,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 127,840 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

