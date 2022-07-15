Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,277,000 after purchasing an additional 587,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 587,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $72.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

