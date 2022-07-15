Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,347,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $143.65 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

