Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,155,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $47.53 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

