Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX opened at $93.65 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.