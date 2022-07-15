Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,031 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.70. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

