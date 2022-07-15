Keybank National Association OH Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $490.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

