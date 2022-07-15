Keybank National Association OH Has $13.83 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $286.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average of $331.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

