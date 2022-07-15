Keybank National Association OH Has $7.62 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,783,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $456.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.28 and its 200-day moving average is $488.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

