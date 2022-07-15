Keybank National Association OH Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $41,798,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

