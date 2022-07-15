Keybank National Association OH Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.