Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.87.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,936 shares of company stock worth $44,364,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

