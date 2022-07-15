Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.