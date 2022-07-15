Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $172.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($55.90) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

