Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $106.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

