Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 295,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $53.66 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

