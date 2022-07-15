Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,032 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

