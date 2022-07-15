Keybank National Association OH Sells 15,523 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

