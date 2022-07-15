Keybank National Association OH Sells 22,208 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,208 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

CARR stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

