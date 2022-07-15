Keybank National Association OH Sells 560 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.86.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

