Keybank National Association OH Sells 592 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $199.68 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average of $255.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.