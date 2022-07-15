Keybank National Association OH Sells 840 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $135.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.