Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 14,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 22.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 50.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $269.01 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.