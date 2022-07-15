Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.17. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

KNTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $578.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671,092 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 344,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

