Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

