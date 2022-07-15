Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 541.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 120,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $326.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

