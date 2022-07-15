Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $199.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average is $255.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

