Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 311 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $611.93 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

