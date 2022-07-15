Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $125.04 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

