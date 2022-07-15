Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.