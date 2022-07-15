Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 10.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 351,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.