Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $265.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

