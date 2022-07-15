Krilogy Financial LLC Has $707,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $214.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $301.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

