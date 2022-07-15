Krilogy Financial LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.