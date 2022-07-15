Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Cigna by 33.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 11.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $264.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.40. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.68.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

