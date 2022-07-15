Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

