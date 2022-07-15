Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

