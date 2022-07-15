Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Intuit stock opened at $379.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

