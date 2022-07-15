Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 555,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $210.43 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average of $275.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

