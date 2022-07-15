Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 619 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $169.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

