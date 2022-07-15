Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

