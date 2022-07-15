Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

