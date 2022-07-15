KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $205.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $391.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

