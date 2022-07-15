Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Up 2,589.5% in June

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 2,589.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCAHW. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

