Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

