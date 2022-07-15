Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €325.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €325.00 ($325.00) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($352.00) target price on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($320.00) target price on Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($340.00) target price on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at €266.50 ($266.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. Linde has a 1-year low of €239.45 ($239.45) and a 1-year high of €315.35 ($315.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €288.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €283.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.84.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.