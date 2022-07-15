LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.50.
LIVN stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LivaNova (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
