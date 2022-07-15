LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.50.

LIVN stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

